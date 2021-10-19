NFTify Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.14 million and $161,411.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00065935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.91 or 0.99953843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.80 or 0.06081345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022261 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

