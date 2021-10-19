Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 157.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

