Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,015. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

