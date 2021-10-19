NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Increased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 2.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.