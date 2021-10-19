Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

