Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 96.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 410,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 195,125 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 152,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 518,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,839,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

