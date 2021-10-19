Northern Trust Corp Has $249.98 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $249,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

