Northern Trust Corp Has $273.82 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $273,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 275.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 471.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.44 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

