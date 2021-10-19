Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $301,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

RSG opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

