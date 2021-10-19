Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,324 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of DTE Energy worth $263,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

DTE opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.