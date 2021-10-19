Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 94.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $393.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $396.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

