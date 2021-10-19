Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 54 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.