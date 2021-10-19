Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

