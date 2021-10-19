Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $260,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

