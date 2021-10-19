Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $275,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

