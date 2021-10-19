Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 814 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

