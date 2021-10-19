Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 848,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 6,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

