NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 52,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,407,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

