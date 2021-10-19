NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $900.12 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 346% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $900.12 million and approximately $399.36 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00195801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,452,436 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

