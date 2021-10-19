NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.12

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.12 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 205.06 ($2.68). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 32,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

