O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

