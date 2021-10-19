Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

