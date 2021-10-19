Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,959. The firm has a market cap of $375.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $355.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

