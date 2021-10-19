Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Twitter by 17.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 36,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,527,469. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.