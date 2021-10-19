Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 8,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,523. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

