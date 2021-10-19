Oikos (OKS) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $5,245.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00064917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00100900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,639.96 or 1.00400526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.30 or 0.06076775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021523 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

