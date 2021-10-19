Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,528 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

