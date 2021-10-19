Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,595. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

