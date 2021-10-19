Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $307.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,571. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.