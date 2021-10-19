Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

