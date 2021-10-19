Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,007 in the last 90 days.

Get OLO alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,186. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.