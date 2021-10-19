Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Flex worth $169,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

OFLX opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.02 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.