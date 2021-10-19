Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,516 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

