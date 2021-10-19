Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,978 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

