Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $326.74 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $326.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

