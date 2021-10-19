Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Moderna by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 273.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Moderna by 7.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 347.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $334.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,250 shares of company stock valued at $138,113,955. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

