Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

