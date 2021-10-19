Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

