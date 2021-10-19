Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,901. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

