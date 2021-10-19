Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $24.42 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,111 shares of company stock worth $6,202,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.