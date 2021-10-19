Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.
Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
