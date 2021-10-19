Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.