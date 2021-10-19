Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

