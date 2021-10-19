OWNDATA Trading Down 7% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $891,138.07 and $63.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.79 or 0.00459691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.34 or 0.01053171 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

