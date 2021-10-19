PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.42.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.