PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.