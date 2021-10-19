PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $48.11

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.11, but opened at $46.76. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 5,537 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

