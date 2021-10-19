Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $516.30

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $516.30 and last traded at $515.94, with a volume of 1207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $515.17.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

