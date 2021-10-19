Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 6768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

