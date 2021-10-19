Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

PAAS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

