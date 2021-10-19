Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,959 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Passage Bio worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

PASG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,930. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $513.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

